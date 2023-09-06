19th convocation of Great Lakes held

CHENNAI: Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, a premier management institute in the country, hosted its 19th convocation for 2023

As a part of the convocation ceremony, 620 students across all programmes graduated today. Cash prizes and gold medals were announced for meritorious students across the four graduating batches of PGPM 2023 (Awesome Ahoms), PGDM 2021-23 (Chalukyas), PGXPM 2021-23 (Neos), and PGPM (Flex) 2020-22 (Explorers).

The Convocation ceremony was presided over by Dr Suresh Ramanathan, Dean & Principal of Great Lakes Institute of Management. Chief guest BVR Mohan Reddy said, “To become successful entrepreneurs; you should have the passion, dream, and drive to build something,

to prosper, and to contribute back to society. As you, our bright students, are beginning a new chapter, so are these enterprises, and together, we’re building a brighter future.”