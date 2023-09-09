197 cadets, including 36 women cadets pass out from Officers Training Academy, Chennai

CHENNAI: A spectacular military parade on the Parmeshwaran Drill Square at Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai marked the commissioning of several gentlemen and lady cadets into the Indian Army on Saturday. These cadets, who belonged to the SSC-116 and SSC (W)-30 and equivalent courses, had undergone rigorous training over a period of 11 months to reach this momentous occasion.

Meanwhile, the breathtaking drill of Officer Cadets marching to enthralling martial tunes left the audience captivated. According to an official release, a total of 161 Gentleman Cadets of the SSC-116 and 36 Women Cadets of the SSC (W)-30 Courses were commissioned into various arms and services of the Indian Army. Four Gentleman Cadets and 8 Women Cadets from Friendly Foreign Countries also completed their training. Bhutan 6 (women), Maldives 2 (men), Tanzania 4 ( 2 women and 2 men).

The Parade was reviewed by General Manoj Pande - Chief of Army Staff, who also presented the Sword of Honour to BUO Nakka Naveen, the OTA Gold Medal to ACA Sudeep Kumar Sahu, the Silver Medal to BCA Dushyant Singh Shekhawat, and the Bronze Medal to AUO Jyoti Bisht.

Addressing the newly commissioned officers on the occasion, Indian Army chief Gen. Manoj Pande said, “Gender has no boundaries when it comes to serving the nation. The profession of soldering is not just a career but a dedication that goes far beyond the uniform.”

The Reviewing Officer complimented the officer cadets and Staff of the Officers Training Academy on the excellent all-round standards displayed by all. He exhorted the Cadets of the Passing Out Courses to always adhere to the core values of 'Selfless Service’ to the Nation' and strive for excellence in all their endeavors.

On this momentous occasion, the 'Veer Nari' Gallery was inaugurated by Archana Pande, President of the Army Wives Welfare Association, at the OTA Museum. Veer Naris are those Army wives who lose their husbands while serving the motherland. Veer Naris stands by the Nation and Army with grace and humility.

Some of these brave women chose to pursue a career in the Army. OTA Chennai trains the selected Veer Naris just like any other Women Cadet of the academy, and they pass out as Army Officers to serve the Nation as their husbands did. The Veer Nari gallery displays photographs and life stories of these brave women and is dedicated to all Veer Naris commissioned as officers from the portals of this Academy.

The newly commissioned officers, donning their ranks and regimental accouterments, swore allegiance to the country and the Constitution of India as they stepped out of the portals of the Officers Training Academy, committing to 'Serve with Honour' to safeguard the safety, honor, and welfare of their country.