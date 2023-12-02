19-year-old dies by suicide after caught cheating in exam

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old boy died by suicide by jumping from the 11th floor of the college building in Potheri after he was allegedly caught cheating during the exam on Friday.

The deceased, Gokul Ram of Ashok Nagar, was studying CSE second year in a private college Potheri. On Friday during the semester exam, the class invigilator allegedly caught Ram cheating in the exam hall and mentioned it in his answer sheet.

Later after the exam was over, Gokul Ram rushed to the 11th floor of the building and jumped onto the ground. Soon he was rushed to the hospital inside the college premises but, there he was declared dead.

On information, the Maraimalai Nagar police visited the spot, retrieved the body and sent it for autospy to the Chengalpattu GH. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.