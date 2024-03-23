19-year-old construction worker hacked to death at Thalankuppam near Ennore

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old youth was hacked to death by a gang near Ennore on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Paulraj of Ennore. Police investigations revealed that he was working as a construction labourer, assisting his father.On Thursday night, Paulraj left home to meet his friends but did not return home after which his family members were searching for him.

He was found with blood injuries on a vacant plot at Thalankuppam near Ennore. Police investigations revealed that he was consuming liquor with his friends. He was secured and moved to a hospital nearby where he was declared dead. Ennore police registered a case of murder and have initiated investigations. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Paulraj was in a relationship with a girl in the locality. Police suspect the girl’s family members to be behind the murder and have launched a search for the suspects.