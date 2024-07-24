19-year-old Chennai youth held for murdering man in squabble over liquor

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old youth was arrested in connection with the murder of a man near Presidency College. The police were alerted about the body of a man on Railway Border Road behind the college, after which the body was recovered and moved to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Anna Square Police Station registered a case and initiated investigations.

The deceased was about 50 years old. Inquiries revealed that the deceased was last seen with J Karthik, a casual labourer.

Karthik is a native of Kantharvakottai in Pudukkottai and was staying in Marina Beach and took up odd jobs.

On Tuesday night, he had beaten up the deceased after an argument over buying liquor, investigations revealed.

Karthik was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.