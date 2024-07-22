19-year-old Chennai girl dies by suicide

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old girl died by suicide at her house in Tambaram on Monday. The deceased was identified as Nithyajeevan of Barath Nagar in Tambaram who was a third-year BCA student at a private college in the locality. She also used to work in a private firm near Sembakkam as a part-timer.

Recently, Nithya's father Abraham suffered health issues and was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and her mother was looking after him in the hospital while Nithya was alone in the house. On Sunday night, Nithya's mother found her daughter's phone to be unreachable, so she alerted one of their relatives to check on the girl. When Nithya's cousin reached the house, she found the door locked from the inside. She then broke open the door with the help of neighbours and found Nithya dead inside.

On information, the Selaiyur police team visited the spot, recovered her body, and moved it to the Chromepet GH for a post-mortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.