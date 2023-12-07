Begin typing your search...

18,400 cops deputed in rescue efforts: Greater Chennai Police

Normal life of denizens in Chennai came to screeching halt after torrential rains caused by Cyclone Michaung lashed the city late on Sunday till Tuesday.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 Dec 2023 11:03 AM GMT
CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police has informed that 18,400 police officials have been pressed into the rescue efforts which has entered the fourth day.

The police department has also informed that 6,500 people were rescued, 489 vehicles were recovered, 465 fallen trees were cleared and 21,967 food packets have been distributed till now. Additionally, logistical support for pregnant women and those who are ill was provided.

ChennaiGreater Chennai PoliceCyclone MichaungRescue Operation18.400 PoliceTN PoliceLogistical Support
Online Desk

