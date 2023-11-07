18,000 Police personnel to be on duty in Chennai for Deepavali

CHENNAI: Traffic patrol vehicles (Traffic Marshall) have been pressed into services in T.Nagar, Purasawalkam, Washermenpet and Flower Bazaar areas to regulate traffic.



Baggages of the public will be vetted randomly through Mobile X-Ray Baggage Scanner vehicle at commercial establishments, shopping malls and at places where people throng in large numbers.

Women are urged to wear scarf to prevent chain snatching. Mufti policemen and women will be deployed in crowded areas to monitor the criminals and to prevent crimes.

As a precautionary measure, 108 Ambulance with medical team, and Fire Engines with fire fighters are in place to attend to any untoward incident, if any.

Adequate safety measures have been taken in and around cracker shops to prevent any untoward incident. Special bus depots have been arranged at Koyambedu, Madhavaram and K.K.Nagar to facilitate public to visit their native places.