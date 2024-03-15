18 anti-socials with arms, weapons held near Thirumangalam

CHENNAI: Chennai city police nabbed 18 anti-socials from a restaurant in Thirumangalam and the police team recovered four pistols, 84 bullets, and sickles from them with the help of personnel from the serious crime squad.

The team seized four cars including an SUV from them. One of the arrested was identified as ‘one-eyed’ Jayapaul, 64. Police said he was involved in more than 25 cases including the murder of gangster Arcot Suresh, who was killed near Foreshore Estate on Aug 20 last year.

Based on a specific tip-off, a police team attached to the additional commissioner of police of (North Chennai) Asra Garg reached the restaurant in a hotel on Wednesday night, and nabbed them. The gang was devising a plan to eliminate a rowdy, thinking that the police will be busy with election work and security related works for VIPs, police noted.

Police said that Jayapaul is a close aide of the rowdy ‘bomb’ Saravanan, who was arrested and detained in the prison now. Police said Jayapaul came out on bail a few days ago. Saravanan’s associates Muthu Saravanan and ‘Sunday’ Satish were killed in a police encounter last year near Red Hills. Muthu Saravanan and Sathish were suspects in the murder of a politician named Parthiban.

During interrogation, police found that they got crude bombs and pistols from one Thamburaj, 54, a native of Thoothukudi. He was involved in 25 cases including five murders and six attempted murder cases. The cops have collected the details of the arrested suspects and their mobile phones to get their call data. The arrested were remanded in judicial custody by the Thirumangalam police.