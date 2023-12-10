17-yr-old suspected of stealing pig killed, body thrown in canal in Manali

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for the body of a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly murdered by a gang who accused him of stealing a pig from their farm in Manali on Friday.

The deceased was identified as S Sanjay (17), a school dropout who lived with his parents, Shankar (45) and Devi (43), at Chinna Mathur near Manali, the police said. His parents are daily wage labourers.

On Friday evening, the relatives of the deceased staged a protest in front of Madhavaram Milk Colony police station demanding that the police find Sanjay’s whereabouts.

The police investigation revealed that Sanjay was picked up from his home on Friday morning by Dharma (27) and Babu (24), who own a pig farm in Ettiyappan street in Manali.

The duo picked up an argument with Sanjay’s father Shankar, and later dragged Sanjay out along with his friend Dilli, who lives nearby, and took both in an auto rickshaw and left the scene, a police official said.

Dilli was let off after a while, and he reached home and informed the family that the duo had kidnapped him and his friend on suspicion that Sanjay had stolen a pig from their farm.

The police detained Dharma’s relative and the initial investigation revealed that the duo took Sanjay to a hideout and beat him up with a crowbar and murdered him.

The gang then dumped Sanjay’s body in a canal near Harikrishna Puram lake in Manali. The police have detained four people in connection with the incident. Further investigations are on.