17-yr-old girl found dead on railway tracks near Singaperumalkoil

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old girl was found dead on the railway tracks near Singaperumalkoil railway station in the city outskirts on Friday night. A passer-by noticed the dead body of the girl in school uniform lying on the tracks between Settipunyam railway gate and alerted the authorities.

Police secured the girl's body and moved it to the Government hospital for autopsy. A school bag was found in a railway station and railway police personnel who checked the bag found a diary and contacted a phone number in the diary and called the family members to check whether their daughter was missing.

Subsequently, a family from T Nagar came to the mortuary at Chengalpattu government hospital and confirmed the deceased as P Durgadevi, a class 11 student at a private school in T Nagar.

Police inquiries revealed that it was the teenager's routine to attend tuition after school before returning home. Police have registered a case and are investigating.