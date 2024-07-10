17-year-old boy falls off bike after hitting stray cattle in Triplicane

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy fell off his bike after his vehicle hit a stray cattle in Triplicane on Tuesday night. He sustained minor injuries.

Dr J Kamal Hussain, veterinary officer with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) stated, "The boy was talking on the phone while riding his bike on Tuesday around 9.50 pm. He hit the cattle roaming on the street and fell down with minor injuries. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital and was discharged."

Civic authorities are in search of the animal which after being found will be taken to a GCC-run shelter. A fine amount of Rs 5,000 would be imposed on its owner.

Following a rise in cattle attack cases across the city, the local body has intensified its cattle catching drive. From January 1 till date, more than 1,300 cattle have been caught and impounded in shelters, the GCC stated.

Owners of the cattle found to be creating a nuisance to the public will have to cough up Rs 5,000 if it's the first offence. If caught for a second time, the owner of the straying animal will be levied a penalty of Rs 10,000.

Meanwhile, the civic body is currently in the process of identifying a shelter in the outskirts of the city to impound stray cattle that are caught for a third time.

"The owners should have at least 36 square feet of space with a compound wall for the animal to rest and feed. If they don't have enough space, the cattle will be impounded in a GCC shelter in the city outskirts," said Dr Kamal, adding that the process to issue a licence for the cattle owners will begin once the shelter was identified.