17-year-old boy kills self in Tambaram fearing he would not clear JEE Mains

CHENNAI: Fearing that he would not clear the JEE Mains a 17-year-old boy committed suicide in Tambaram on Friday.

The deceased was Joshua (17) of Tiruvanchery Mappedu in Tambaram completed his class-12 board exams and awaiting the results.

Police said Joshua also appeared for the JEE Mains.

After the examination, Joshua was telling his parents and friends that he did not do the examination well and could not clear it.

He was dejected and did not talk to anyone properly and was staying inside his room all day.

On Friday morning while his parents went to work Jousha was alone in the house and at night when they returned home were shocked to see Jousha hanging from the ceiling in the living room.

On information the Selaiyur police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.