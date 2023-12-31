17-year-old boy abducted, killed in MGR Nagar

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy, a Class 12 student who was reported missing by his family since Tuesday from his home in MGR Nagar was allegedly murdered by a duo over rivalry with his uncle over selling painkiller tablets, city police have found.

The deceased L Ajay on the night of December 26, left home claiming to go for playing but never returned. After searching for the boy through the night, the family filed a missing complaint with the police. Meanwhile, two persons called Loganathan, Ajay’s father and told him that they had kidnapped his son and demanded Rs 2 lakh for his release.

MGR Nagar police team swung into action and arrested David on Friday. Investigations revealed that Ajay’s cousin Kannabiran owed money to David and Saravanan over share in the sale of painkiller tablets. David and Saravanan went to Kannabiran’s home on Tuesday night and since he was not there, kidnapped his Ajay.

Ajay tried to escape and fell after which David and Saravanan cut him with a knife and left him to die.