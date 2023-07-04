16-yo artist explores Tirukkural through abstract paintings

CHENNAI: Tirukkural has inspired many from the art and culture field to convey its wisdom through various artistic forms. Among them is 16-year-old Tarika Ram, who simplified Tirukkural through abstract painting. Having read Gopalkrishna Gandhi’s translation at the age of 14, Tarika felt a deep urge to share the essence of the kurals with the public through her art. After two years of dedicated effort, her collection of 25 paintings will be exhibited in a show, titled ‘Tirukkuralin Arivurai’, in the city.

Expressing her passion for Tamil culture, Tarika shares, “I learned a lot of things from Tirukkural and wanted to simplify it through my art. I love abstract representation and expressionism, which I used to convey how various kurals have moved me.”

Diana Shatish, Tarika’s art facilitator for seven years and the curator of the exhibition, played a crucial role in guiding Tarika’s artistic journey. Diana highlights Tarika’s unique ability to conceptualise ideas and her creative independence, saying, “When Tarika suggested the idea, I found it fantastic. She came up with the materials, designs, and techniques, and I just facilitated the process.”

Apart from her Tirukkural project, Tarika has demonstrated her artistic talents through elaborate installations for Navaratri Golu, covering diverse themes such as seasons, ocean layers, rainforests, the human brain, and Japanese geography, history, and culture. The exhibition will be open to the public until July 9 at Kadambari Art Gallery, DakshinaChitra.