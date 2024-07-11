16-year-old student drowns in sea at Kottivakkam beach

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old student, Senthilkumaran, drowned in the sea at Kottivakkam beach on Thursday.

The incident occurred when Senthilkumaran and six of his friends, all students of St. Antony Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Kottivakkam, went to the beach to swim.He had left home to school but had gone to the beach with his friends.

According to eyewitnesses, Senthilkumaran was swept away by a strong wave and drowned.

His friends raised an alarm and alerted the locals, who then informed the police.

Kannan, a local resident, jumped into the sea and retrieved Senthilkumaran's body, which was then handed over to the police.

The police have registered a case under section 194 BNSS and are investigating the incident.

Senthilkumaran's body has been sent to Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem.

His father had passed away earlier, and his mother, Kanagavalli, has been informed of the incident.

The incident has shocked the locals and the school community, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the drowning.