16-year-old boy climbing up with water can collapses, dies in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old boy allegedly collapsed and died when he was lifting a bubble top water can from the ground floor to the first floor of his house in Vyasarpadi on Sunday.

Police said that the reason for the death is yet to be ascertained. The deceased boy was identified as K Vijay Dilipan, a Class 10 student at a private school. On Sunday, Dilipan went with his father to buy water can for their house and returned home with two cans.

While the father took one bubble top can and went to their first floor home, the boy was carrying another. The father who was waiting for the boy went to check on him and found him lying unconscious.

The boy was rescued and moved to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Vyasarpadi Police registered a case and moved the body for post-mortem. The members of boy’s family told police that he did not have any history of illness. Further investigations are on.