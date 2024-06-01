16 lakh tickets being issued through electronic ticketing machines in MTC buses daily

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on Saturday announced that electronic ticketing machines (ETMs) have now been implemented in all its 32 bus depots. The machines were formally launched on February 28 this year.

On an average, 16 lakh tickets are being issued through the ETMs daily to the passengers, MTC managing director Alby John Varghese said in a statement.

"Our conductors are trained to accept UPI, card, as well as cash transactions for getting tickets through these machines. Experience hassle-free travel with MTC buses and enjoy the convenience and efficiency of our new ticketing system," the MTC said in a statement.

The ETMs were introduced in a phased manner starting from the Central Depot by providing training to conductors on cashless transactions. It now covers all 32 depots.

The introduction of digital payments provides relief to passengers and conductors who need not worry about tendering exact change of cash. The conductors and passengers often engage in a verbal dual over the exact change for the ticket fares. Also, conductors will be less burdened while doing their daily duty of keeping an account of all tickets sold to the passengers, thanks to the ETMs.

The MTC is also planning to launch digital prepaid cards for passengers to pay for their tickets through a simple "tap and pay". Digital passes for passengers are also in the pipeline.

However, Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) passengers who use the MTC buses for first mile and last mile connectivity are upset with the incompatibility of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) or Singara Chennai card issued by the CMRL for payment of ticket fare through the ETMs.

Sources said that efforts to enable the use of NCMC in the MTC's ETMs is underway.