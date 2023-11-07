1.6 kg gold seized from flight toilet

CHENNAI: The customs officials recovered six gold bars worth one crore from a flight toilet in the Chennai airport on Sunday.

The Indigo Airlines flight from Dhaka arrived at the Chennai airport on Sunday night. The airport staff was cleaning the aircraft as the flight was about to depart to Kochi in the domestic leg.

The staff noticed a package hidden inside the water tank. Soon the airport staff informed the manager of the Chennai airport and the security officials inspected the spot.

The security officials scanned the package with a metal detector and six gold bars were found. The officials handed over the recovered gold to the customs officers and the customs found the gold was weighing about 1.6 kgs worth nearly a crore.

The customs officials have registered a case and are trying to identify the passenger who kept the gold in the toilet with the help of CCTV cameras.