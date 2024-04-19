16 all-women pink polling booths in Chennai for pregnant women and elderly in place

CHENNAI: The Election Commission has launched 16 all-women polling booths in Chennai for the benefit of women who are pregnant, aged and those with kids. Special arrangements such as play areas, and rest zones have been established in those special pink booths.

These booths will be completely handled by women officials of the EC, including the police force.

Others too can vote in these women-only booths, EC officials said, but preference would be given to those women who need special care.