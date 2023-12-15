15 tonnes of oil removed from Kosasthalaiyar River

CHENNAI: The state environment department claimed that around 15 tonnes of oil from Kosasthalaiyar River on Ennore as of Friday evening.

According to a department release, a Mumbai based Oil Spillage Response Service company, "Sea Care Marine Services" has arrived on site to lend their expertise and resources. Six trained people were deployed from this organization to strengthen the oil mitigation work.

"So far about 276 Barrels containing 48.6 tonnes of oil waste was collected containing approximately 15 tonnes of oil. Cleaning work in nearby villages of Ennore Kuppam, Nettu Kuppam and Thalan Kuppam was going on with full intensity, " the release added.