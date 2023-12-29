14-year-old riding 2-wheeler dies in accident

CHENNAI: An underage bike rider, all of 14 years, died in a road accident when a van rammed into the two-wheeler which he was riding on Thursday. The police said the school student was not wearing a helmet at the time of incident, and added that they have arrested the driver of the van that was involved in the accident.

The Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) has identified the deceased as T Ganesh, a resident of Mangadu. Police said he was a Class 10 student at a private school in Vadapalani.

On Thursday morning, Ganesh was riding the two-wheeler along the Arcot Road when a van, which was transporting food carriers to a film shooting site, hit his bike. In the impact, the teenager was thrown off the vehicle and on to the ground.

“Ganesh sustained severe head injuries, as he was not wearing a helmet, and died on the spot. After receiving the alert, the police rushed to the spot and recovered his body,” said a police officer.

The police team sent Ganesh’s body to a government hospital for postmortem examination. The Koyambedu TIW registered a case and has commenced an inquiry into the accident. The police have also arrested the driver of the van, identified as Arjunan.