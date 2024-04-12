14 year old drowns in Adyar river near Jafferkhanpet

CHENNAI: A 14 year old boy drowned in the Adyar river near Jafferkhanpet on Thursday.

His body was fished out after a search which lasted several hours.

The deceased was identified as V Dhanush.

He was studying class 8 at a private school.

His father Vijayakumar is an auto driver while his mother, Jothi, a housewife, police said.

On Thursday, Dhanush along with friends from the neighbourhood went for a dip in the Adyar river.

Dhanush did not know swimming and he was swept away in the river after which his friends cried for help.

The boys informed Dhanush's parents about the incident after which they sought help from the local police.

Based on the information, rescue personnel from TNFRS (Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services) conducted a rescue operation and the teenager's body was fished out around midnight on Thursday.

Police secured his body and moved it to a government hospital for post mortem.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.