14 Amudham stores in Chennai to sell tomatoes, toor and urad dal to control price rise

CHENNAI: To keep the prices of essential grocery items under control, the Food department has decided to sell toor, urad dal and tomatoes at a reasonable price in 14 government-run Amudham markets in Chennai from tomorrow.

This decision has been taken to keep the price rise in check and allay difficulties faced by public.

Accordingly, tomatoes will be sold at Rs 60 per kg, toor dal would cost Rs 75 per half a kilo and urad dal would be priced at Rs 60 for the same quantity.