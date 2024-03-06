1,360 special buses to be operated from Chennai for Shivaratri, Muhurtham days

CHENNAI: The transport department has announced that 1,360 special buses would be operated from Chennai to several TN districts over Shivrathri and Muhurtham days.



According to the announcement, buses would be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur from Kilambakkam bus terminus. From KCBT, 270 buses would be operated on March 7, 390 buses from March 8 and 430 buses from March 9.

Special buses would also ply from Chennai Koyambedu to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. On March 8 and 9, 70 buses would be operated from the Koyambedu terminus.

In addition to this, 200 special buses would run from Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Erode and Coimbatore.

Ahead of Shivarathri festival and weekend, several thousand commuters have reserved bus tickets from Thursday. According to a Maalaimalar report, 9,096 passengers have reserved tickets on Thursday, 7,268 on Friday, 3,769 on Saturday and 9,011 on Sunday.

Necessary arrangements have also been made for those returning to Chennai.