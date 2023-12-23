1.33 lakh MT garbage collected post cyclone from Dec 6

CHENNAI: Following the heavy rain caused by cyclone Michaung on December 4, huge quantities of garbage accumulated on the seashore and residential areas in the city.



At least 1,33,340 metric tonnes of regular and garbage waste were collected across the city from December 6.

The Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan urged the public to take responsibility regarding solid waste management.

"The civic body spends more funds on various projects for solid waste management in the city. However, the amount of garbage accumulated on the roads and water bodies continues to increase. The city corporation workers, private contactors and other non-governmental organizations were part of clearing the garbage to ensure the city is clean and hygienic, " said Radhakrishnan.

On Saturday, at least three tonnes of waste has been collected from Besant Nagar and Pattinapakkam beaches as part of beach cleanup drive. The commissioner further added that we should take responsibility and join together to bring changes to solid waste. "The commercial shops continue to sell plastic materials and people should avoid buying the banned plastic items. As more plastic waste has been cleared from the water bodies and seashore, " stated Radhakrishnan.

According to GCC, from December 6 to December 22, at least 1,23,837 metric tonnes of regular waste and 9,503 metric tonnes of garden waste. Of which, the highest amount of regular and garden garbage is collected in Teynampet zone (zone 9) with 16,221 metric tonnes of waste. Followed by Anna Nagar zone (zone 8) with 14,202 MT and 13,948 garbage removed from Adyar zone (zone 13).

The least quantity of garbage has been cleared from Tiruvottriyur zone (zone 1) with 3,301 MT, Madhavaram zone 3,296 MT and 1,886 MT waste removed from Manali zone (zone 2).

At least 2,856 metric tonnes of garbage has been collected from Koyambedu in the last two weeks.