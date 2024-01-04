13 yr old boy was injured in the rifle club in Mudichur

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old boy was injured in the rifle club in Mudichur during the training session on Thursday.

The Chengalpattu Rifle Club is situated in Mudichur and more than 40 members are being trained in the club.

On Thursday morning during the training Siddharth, a class-7 boy of Mudichur fired an aluminium bullet but since he did not aim properly the bullet hit the railing and it bounced back and hit the throat of Siddharth within a few seconds. On the impact, Siddharth suffered severe injuries and soon he was rushed to a private hospital in Chromepet and was admitted to the ICU.

The Peerkankaranai police team that visited the Rifle club have registered a case and are inquiring how they allowed the 13-year-old boy to handle the gun and whether they had taken all the safety precautions.