13-year-old falls to death from second floor while chasing kite

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old boy died after he accidentally fell from the second-floor terrace of his house while he allegedly attempted to pick a kite flying above his house in Choolaimedu on Monday.

The deceased boy was identified as D Prasanna of Bharathiyar Salai at Choolaimedu. On Monday evening, he was playing with his friends on his house's terrace when the incident happened, police said. The boys had spotted a kite that was flying past them and had tried to get hold of it.



While chasing the kite, some of the boys had jumped from the terrace of Prasanna's house to that of his neighbour. Prasanna too attempted to emulate his friends and in doing so, he slipped and fell to the ground and sustained severe injuries.

Hearing the boy's cries, his parents who were inside the house and the neighbours rushed to the scene and found Prasanna lying on the ground unconscious with blood injuries.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Choolaimedu police moved the boy's body to a government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.