1,250 special buses to clear muhurtha naal rush

CHENNAI: Anticipating a significant spike in demand during this weekend which is coinciding with auspicious days (Muhurtha Naal), the State Transport Department has announced the operation of special buses from Friday to manage the rush. The special services would be run from all major cities in Chennai and also Bengaluru, the department said.

According to a statement from the Transport Department, a large number of passengers are expected to travel on Friday and Saturday from and to Chennai, as Sunday and Monday are auspicious days.

“Arrangements have been made to operate additional buses. As many as 500 special buses will be operated from Chennai on Friday, and 350 special buses will be operated on Saturday. As many as 400 special buses will be operated from cities like Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tiruchy, Salem and Bengaluru,” the release said.

The release added that to facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru, special buses would be operated as per requirement.

The release said that 50 per cent concession would be given to passengers who travel on the same route more than five times by booking online tickets.