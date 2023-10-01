12-year-old entangled in cradle dies

CHENNAI: A 12-year-old boy, who was playing with a cloth cradle near his house in Thoraipakkam, died after the cloth entangled, becoming a noose around his neck.

The deceased was identified as V Selva, who was studying in class 7. He lived with his father, Velayudham (45), a painter, mother, Mahalakshmi (40) and brother, Manikandan (15).

Selva had administered medicine to his father’s eyes for an infection and went out of the house to play with his friends. Velayudham was taking rest while his wife was busy in the Kitchen.

A few minutes later when Velayudham went out, he saw his son lying unconscious with the cloth around his neck.

Police said that the family had set up a cradle using a saree as their relative visited them with an infant. Selva was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Kannagi Nagar Police registered a case and moved Selva’s body to a government hospital for autopsy.