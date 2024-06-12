12-year-old boy dies by accidental hanging in a 'cradle' in his house in Korukkupet

CHENNAI: A 12-year-old boy who was playing with a cloth cradle in his house in Korukkupet died after the cloth entangled, becoming a noose around his neck on Monday night.

The deceased boy was identified as B Diwakar, a class 6 student at a private school in Korukkupet. He lived with his family in housing board in Korukkupet.

On Monday evening, the family members were sitting outside and chatting while Diwakar was playing with the cloth cradle inside the house.

The cradle was set up for a newborn child in the house, police said.

One of the family members came inside the house after a while and found Diwakar lying unconscious with the cloth around his neck.

The family members rushed him to the Government Stanley hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Korukkupet Police recovered the boy's body and sent it for post mortem.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.