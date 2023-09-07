12 mm kidney stones removed from 1-year old

CHENNAI: Experts at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) on Wednesday announced that it has successfully treated a one-year-old from Salem for a complicated kidney stone removal through a procedure called the supine mini PCNL laser treatment.

In August, the baby was presented with blood in the urine and a CT scan revealed a sizeable 12mm stone in the left kidney.

Mini PCNL is a procedure where the kidney is punctured using instruments one-third the size of those used for adults. This is not widely accessible.

Dr Arun Kumar, AINU’s managing director and chief urologist, explained, “The treatment involves a tiny puncture from the back of the kidney. The medical team successfully fragmented the stone, achieving complete clearance.

This allowed the surgeons to provide relief to the child, while avoiding the complexities associated with repositioning the patient under anaesthesia.”

Executive director Dr Venkatsubramaniam added: “The entire procedure was performed with the patient lying flat, a testament to our commitment to innovation and patient-centric care.”

Dr Ramesh Babu, paediatric urologist, described the case as “possibly the youngest instance of ‘supine mini PCNL’ performed in southern India. It is definitely a new milestone in the field of paediatric urology.”

The baby has been discharged within two days from the date of surgery. “The patient as shown speedy signs of post recovery,” added Babu.