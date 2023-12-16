1.2 kg cocaine seized from Nigerian national at city airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized 1.2 kg of Cocaine from a Nigerian on Tuesday at the Chennai airport. The customs officials, who were checking the passengers arrived from Addis Ababa on Tuesday, on suspicion intercepted a Nigerian national.

During the personal search, the officers found that he had hidden contraband in the form of hyperdense cylindrical bundles and they recovered 71 bundles that were hidden in his body. The customs found the cocaine was weighing 1,201 grams worth Rs 12 crore and the same was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger has been arrested and further investigation is under progress.