12 committees formed to celebrate MK centenary fete

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Jun 2023 3:14 PM GMT
12 committees formed to celebrate MK centenary fete
Former chief minister M Karunanidhi (File)

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday formed 12 committees to celebrate the former chief minister and late DMK leader M Karunanidhi's centenary celebration throughout the year.

"We have formed 12 committees under the leadership of State ministers to celebrate the MK centenary celebration. These committees will not only give suggestions but will also carry out planning work to make the celebrations beneficial to the public and the youth. These committees will take all measures to conduct the celebrations in collaboration with the government, " a release from the State government said.

