12 boys, 41 adults rescued from jewel making unit in Sowcarpet

CHENNAI: As many as 53 persons, including 12 boys, have been rescued from a jewel making unit in Reddy Raman Street in Sowcarpet area by a team of officials during a raid. They are native of West Bengal.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials led by Assistant Commissioner of Labour A Jayalakshmi conducted a surprise check in one of the facilities on Wednesday. They found 53 people in a cramped space on the fourth floor of a building in the narrow street. "They are found inside a locked room in an inhuman condition. They cook, eat, bathe and sleep in the same place, " said Jayalakshmi.

The preliminary enquiry revealed that 12 of them were aged below. Hence, the officials filed a complaint with the local police station against the employer for engaging children in hazardous industry. They hail from West Bengal and the enquiry. "We have shifted the boys to the Government Children's Home for Boys, " she added.

With the help of translators, the officials found that the employer lured them with an advance amount. They were forced to work for 12 hours a day and their movements were restricted, she said, adding, "We handed over the 41 adults to the revenue department to conduct an enquiry in the perspective of bonded laborers."

The official further said the unit has also been functioning without proper license from the department of factory. They have filed a complaint against the employer with the police and inquiry in on.