11.48 cr PAN cards still not linked with Aadhaar

CHENNAI: PAN card has become an important document for all important needs like filing income tax return, opening bank account, taking loan etc.

The central government has made it mandatory to link PAN card with Aadhaar to prevent the same person from holding multiple PAN cards and indulging in fraud.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, 11.48 crore PAN cards are still not linked with Aadhaar.

Late fee of Rs 1,000 will be levied for PAN-Aadhaar linking after June 30, 2023 and late fees of Rs 601.97 crore has been charged from July 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024, the report added.