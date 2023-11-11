114 special trains run in SR for Deepavali

CHENNAI: A total of 114 special trains are being run by Southern Railway (SR) to serve passengers travelling this festive season. Out of the 114 special trains, 76 Deepavali special train services are run by Southern Railway and the remaining 38 by other zones.



In a first, SR has operated Vande Bharat Deepavali Specials between Chennai and Tirunelveli, a release issued by SR said, adding that the punctuality of regular and Deepavali Special trains was being closely monitored along with many popular trains.

This Deepavali season, the zone has operated 76 special train services across 12 sectors, including Chennai/Tambaram to Tirunelveli/Nagercoil, Chennai to Coimbatore/Mangaluru, and Kochuveli to SMVT Bengaluru to accommodate the extra rush and facilitate travel of passengers. These include routes connecting among others.