11-yr-old boy fatally knocked down

The deceased identified as Perarasu of Sithalapakkam near Pallikaranai was studying in Class 6 in a nearby government school

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 Oct 2023 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-31 22:30:31.0  )
11-yr-old boy fatally knocked down
Representative Image

CHENNAI: A 11-year-old boy died after he was knocked over by a tanker lorry in Pallikaranai on Monday. The deceased identified as Perarasu of Sithalapakkam near Pallikaranai was studying in Class 6 in a nearby government school.

On Monday night Perarasu who went to a shop near the house was walking back home and at that time a tanker lorry which went out of control ran over him and killing him on spot.

Pallikaranai traffic police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and the police arrested the lorry driver Mani (37) of Perumbakkam.

