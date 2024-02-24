11 Omnibuses fined for skipping KCBT stoppage

CHENNAI: A fine of Rs 10,000 each has been imposed on eleven Omnibuses by the Transport Department officials on Friday as they did not go to Kilambakkam bus terminus.

A team consisting of local transport officials, vehicle inspectors and police conducted raids at various places in the suburbs including Porur, Kundrathur, Vandalur, and Koyambedu to take action against omnibuses violating the rules.

They intercepted 11 Omnibuses that had skipped Kilambakkam terminus.

Accordingly, a fine of Rs 10,000 has been imposed on each omnibus, according to the officials of the Transport Commissionerate.

They have warned that action like permit suspension of omnibuses will be taken in case of continued violations.

After shifting all the southbound buses operations to the newly opened Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam, the Madras High Court has allowed the omnibuses to pick up passengers at Surapattu and Porur Toll Plazas on the Chennai bypass in the city apart from stopping at the new terminus.

The Transport Commissioner had warned Omni bus operators against picking up or dropping off passengers in any places other than Surapattu, Porur and Kilambakkam terminus.

If the Omnibuses were found picking up or dropping off passengers elsewhere, they would initiate actions including suspending permits, Transport Commissioner said.

He also directed all the Omnibuses should compulsorily pick up or drop off passengers at Kilambakkam.