11 kg ganja seized from Bengal man, Andhra woman in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police has seized 11 kg of ganja from two persons including a woman in separate cases in the last two days, as part of the 'Drive Against Drugs' campaign.



In one incident on Thursday, the Triplicane PEW (Prohibition Enforcement Wing) had received a tip-off about the sale of ganja near Moore Market complex in Periamet after which police mounted vigil.

Police detained a man, Kasim Sheik (40), on suspicion, and upon checking his bag, they found 6 kg of ganja in it. The accused is from Murshidabad in West Bengal and had sourced the ganja from there, police said.

In another incident on Friday, Adyar PEW personnel arrested a woman near Velachery Railway Station based on a tip-off. The arrested person was identified as Yathagiri Lakshmi (49) of Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Police recovered 5 kg of ganja from her.

Both the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.