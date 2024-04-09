108 ambulance staff fully prepared to handleheat-related emergencies

CHENNAI: The 108 Emergency ambulance service providers have undertaken patient-safety measures to ensure prevention of heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses. The staff have been instructed to stock up on oral rehydration solution (ORS) and glucose packs.

The gauze roll, gauze piece, and IV fluids including NS, DNS, and RL should be available as per the requirement. The staff have been asked to use AC or fans while shifting the patient from a facility and ensure proper working of all vital equipment including thermometer, BP apparatus and glucometer.

To ensure immediate and emergency response, ice packs received from Primary Health Centres should be checked and kept ready. Staff must follow standard protocols for any suspected heat-stroke and be prepared to manage seizures and hypoglycaemia (low blood glucose) among patients.

They must also take self-measures such as consuming enough water, as hydration is the first and foremost measure. They have also been asked to park the ambulance under shaded places, if available. They should also avoid continuous exposure to hot environments and avoid eating spicy and oily food items.