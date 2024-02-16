10,000 govt posts will be filled within June: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said that his government was taking steps to fill 10,000 posts in the state government within June 2024.

Speaking after distributing welfare assistance to the beneficiaries of Makkaludan Muthalvar scheme and appointment orders to 1,598 youngsters at a function held in Kalaivanar Arangam, Stalin said that efforts are being made to fill 10,000 posts within June 2024 and the appointment orders issued to 1,598 persons was also a part of it.

"I would like to happily announce that 50,000 new posts would be filled in the next two years," the CM said, claiming that his government has been creating jobs for the youths ever since his party returned to power.

Pointing out that about 60,567 jobs were provided to youths so far, the CM said that about 27,858 persons were recruited for various posts through agencies like Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

Reasoning that the Makkaludan Muthalvar scheme was designed to ensure that the benefits of the government's schemes reached everyone, Stalin said that the scheme was conceived after identifying through the Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar (CM on field inspection) scheme that there was some slackness in the services reaching the beneficiaries in some districts.

Noting that the solutions would be provided to 3.50 lakh beneficiaries through the 2,058 camps conducted under the scheme in urban local bodies and village panchayats adjoining the urban areas.

The resolutions include 42,962 change of pattas, distribution of various certificates to 18,236 persons, new EB connection/name change for 26, 383 persons and services like tax assessment, water/drainage connection, building permission and birth/death certificates through municipal administration department to 37,705 persons in the State.

State Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, P K Sekar Babu, Ma Subramanian and Chennai Mayor R Priya were also present during the function.