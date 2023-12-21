10,000 candidates required for masonry jobs in Israel; apply before Dec 29

CHENNAI: There is a vacancy for 10,000 construction workers in Israel. Interested candidates can apply immediately for the same,” said CN Maheswaran, CMD-Overseas Manpower Corporation. Candidates between 25 to 45 years of age with 3-year work experience in plastering work and ceramic tiling are eligible to apply.

The monthly salary is around Rs 1.37 lakh. The application form can be downloaded from www.omcmanpower.tn.gov.in.

Email the fully filled-in form, along with resume, education certificates, work experience certificate, and a copy of the passport, to overmclnm@gmail.com by Dec 29.

There are no middlemen or agents working towards recruitment or hiring with this agency.

Call 22505886, 22502267, or WhatsApp 9566239685 for more details.