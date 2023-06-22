100 medical camps to be conducted across TN on Saturday

CHENNAI: In order to commemorate Kalaignar’s centenary, the state health department will conduct mega special medical camps at 100 locations across Tamil Nadu on 24th June, 2023, health minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday.

Already, 250 medical camps are being conducted annually under the Varumun Kappom Thittam scheme and 100 more camps will be conducted in 100 places across the State, including 10 in Chennai. The minister will inaugurate the medical camp at Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Kodambakkam zone on June 24th.

These medical camps will include various specialities including General Medicine, Dentistry, Blood Test for Body Cholesterol, Full Mamogram, Breast Screening, Tuberculosis Screening, Laparoscopy Screening, ECG, ECHO, Ear Nose and Throat Examination, Siddha Medicine, Skin checkup and neonatal checkup. The camps will also include consultation for psychiatric issues, visual impairment and leprosy.

He inaugurated a hi tech computer laboratory set up at a cost of Rs 30 lakhs in ward 142 at a government school in Kodambakkam zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Post inauguration, he said that Chennai schools run by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Education Department have greatly improved and the standard of education has not only improved but also the infrastructure is being improved. This has led to an increase in the pass percentage in class 10th and 12th general examination over the years.

"In 1995, the pass percentage for class 10 was less than 50 percent and for class 12 was less than 55 percent. Our chief minister was then the Mayor of Chennai and he undertook various measures to improve infrastructure and computer education. Parents who were reluctant to enroll their children in government schools are now sending their children to these schools. The Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School has had a pass percentage of more than 90 percent for many consecutive years," he said.

He added that last year three students and five students in the previous year passed 12th from this school and are studying medicine now after passing the NEET exam. This year also there is hope that a student will get a seat in medical course based on 7.5 percent reservation.

This year 95 percent students passed the 12th exam and 94 percent passed the 10th general exam. Now, a modern computer lab has been set up for the use of students at Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School.

Some of the girls studying in this school studied in private schools till 10th standard and now they have joined this school for 11th and 12th standard. This school has facilities that are not available in private schools. They also happily said that the computer lab has air-conditioning facilities with various features including a large screen, the minister stated.