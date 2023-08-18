10-year RI for trying to export drugs to Malaysia as medicines

CHENNAI: Observing that narcotic drugs inflict a death blow to a number of innocent, young victims who are vulnerable, a special court in Chennai sentenced a 41-year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for attempting to export narcotic substances in the guise of medicines.

The special court for the exclusive trial of cases under the NDPS Act added that increased morbidity and mortality, and associated family, educational, and employment problems due to drug abuse are pervasive.

“The NDPS Act was enacted to eradicate the disastrous menace of drug abuse, causing a serious and deadly effect on the society as a whole, and to effectively control the organised activities of the underworld,” the court added, while finding the accused in a narcotics case guilty under 8 (c) r/w 21 (c) and 8 (c) r/w 28 of the Act. He was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

On July 4, 2018, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chennai, received a secret information that narcotic substances were being exported to Malaysia in the guise of medicines. Based on the tipoff, the DRI team went to the Airport Examination Shed, Meenambakkam, and examined the goods. They found 24,500 Codeine Sulfate tablets weighing 2,817.50 grams, and 320 bottles of Eskuf syrup containing Codeine Phosphate weighing 32,000 ml in total which were not declared in the shipping bill along with other goods.

The DRI team arrested M Manikandan, the proprietor of AMM Exports and Imports under various sections of the NDPS Act and section 132 of the Customs Act.

His counsel contended that the samples were taken on the spot by the seizure officer instead of doing it in the presence of the magistrate. Hence, the procedure was not in conformity with Section 52 A of the NDPS Act, he said, pleading not guilty and seeking acquittal.

However, the special court rejected this argument and found the accused guilty, and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.