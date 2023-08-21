10-year-old girl killed after being run over by lorry near Kovilambakkam

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old girl died after she was ran over by a tanker lorry near Kovilambakkam on Monday.

Police said the deceased was Leora Shree of Nanmangalam in Kovilambakkam and was studying in Class-5 in a private school in Madipakkam.

On Monday morning Leora was on her way to school on a scooter with her mother Keerthi (30) who also works as a teacher in the same school.

When they were on the Medavakkam-St Thomas Mount Road the scooter got skidded and both of them fell on the road. Police said at that time a tanker lorry which was speeding on the road ran over Leora. The onlookers rushed the girl to the nearby hospital but there she was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, the locals staged a protest on the Medavakkam-St Thomas Mount Road demanding the police to take against tanker lorry drivers who are operating vehicles at high speed every day in the stretch endangering public life.

The Pallikaranai Traffic investigation police visited the spot held peace talks with the protestors and promised to take action against the lorry drivers.

Later the police sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

The police have registered a case and a search is on to nab the tanker lorry driver who is missing.