10-year-old girl injured badly after attack by Pet dog near Koyambedu

CHENNAI: A pet dog allegedly bit a 10-year-old girl, when she was returning home from a shop near Koyambedu on Sunday.

The girl, Sanjana Sri lives with her parents at Koyambedu New Colony 9th street.

Around 9 pm on Sunday, Sanjana Sri was walking back home after visiting a shop when the dog pounced on her. Sanjana took to her heels and tried to escape, but the dog caught up with her and attacked her, police said.

The child suffered injuries on her hand, legs and in the abdomen. Hearing the girl's cries, onlookers rushed to her aid and shooed the dog away.

The child's parents were informed and they got her admitted to a hospital for further treatment.

The girl's parents have filed a complaint against the owner of the pet dog with the Koyambedu police.

Further investigations are on.