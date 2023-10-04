10-year-old boy drowns while fishing in Moovarasampet lake

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old boy who went fishing in the Moovarasampet lake drowned in the water on Tuesday. The deceased was Mohamed Irfan of Old Pallavaram, a Class 5 student in the Pallavaram government school.

On Tuesday morning, Irfan had gone fishing with his friends to the Moovarasampet lake. Police said he had gone to the deep area of the lake and drowned there. Soon, his friends cried for help and then residents of the area jumped into the water to rescue Irfan.

But all their efforts were in vain. On information, the Medavakkam rescue team rushed to the spot. After an hour of search, they recovered Irfan’s body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. The Madipakkam police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.

