10-year-old attacked by stray cattle in Triplicane, creates uproar among residents

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old girl escaped with minor injuries after she was attacked by a cow at Neelam Basha Dargah Street in Triplicane on Thursday night, creating an uproar among residents.

While the girl escaped with injuries, her family members and other residents questioned the civic body's efforts in curbing the menace as there have been cattle attacks in Triplicane often.

In January, a 71-year-old man, Kanniappan suffered grievous injuries after he was mowed down by a cow in Triplicane.

In October 2023, 80 year old Sundharam, a differently abled man with speech impairment, was attacked and injured by a cow that was loitering in Triplicane, leading to his eventual death.

"Luckily, nothing major happened for our kid and she managed to escape just with a torn cloth and minor injury from the fall, " a family member told mediapersons.

A complaint has been lodged but the police have not registered a case as the owner of the cattle is yet to be traced. The injured girl was identified as G Jeevitha.

Police said that on Thursday night, she went to a shop near her house and was returning home when she was attacked by the stray cow. Her dress got caught in the horns of the cow and she was thrown to the ground, police said.

Passersby rescued the child and rushed her to a hospital where she was treated and sent home.

Police are working along with the civic body officials to trace the cattle involved and book the cattle owner.