10 seniors thrash student for plaint against ragging

CHENNAI: A college student was attacked by 10 senior students staying at the boys’ hostel in Sakthi Nagar in Kodambakkam after he reportedly complained to his father about the ragging inside the hostel premises.

The injured student Agathiyan, 24, was admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital. After the senior students, - some along with parents - appeared before the Kodambakkam police inspector Perundurai R Murugan and gave an undertaking that their wards will not indulge in such activities in future and the complainant Aagthiyan withdrew his complaint against them.

According to police, the students pleaded for pardon knowing that if a case was registered against them, they would end up in trouble for their future.

The senior students promised not to get involved in any untoward incidents or indulge in revenge acts on the junior students in the future, police claimed.

Police said Agathiyan, a native of Dharmapuri, is studying his first year at the Government Fine ArtsCollege in Egmore and staying at the government boys’ hostel in Kodambakkam.

As per his complainant, the ‘senior’ students often latched the doors from outside and attacked and abused them. He complained about the harassment to his father, who in turn, informed the hostel warden.

The seniors came to know about the complaint and the 10 ‘senior’ students went to Agathiyan’s room, and they manhandled him and attacked him with a knife, which he suffered injury on his wrist.

He was admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital and had filed a police complaint. At least 350 students are staying in the hostel, police said.